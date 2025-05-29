Russia needs neutral Ukraine, strategic stability — senator

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia needs lasting strategic stability and a neutral Ukraine, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with TASS.

"We want stability - first and foremost, enduring strategic stability for ourselves. We don’t want NATO to move closer to our borders, and we want a neutral Ukraine," he noted.

According to Karasin, "a big game is going on even around the Istanbul talks." "It’s about minor things, if we speak decently, without using more rude language," he pointed out. "However, we are patient, and we have certain rights as a country that seeks to ensure its own strategic stability, and we don’t care at all what tricks will be played in relation to the Kiev regime," the senator added.