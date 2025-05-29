Diplomat says security situation in Africa alarming, with terrorism posing threat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow has noted an alarming security situation on the African continent, with terrorism and drug trafficking among the main threats, Tatyana Dovgalenko, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Department for Partnership with Africa, said.

"We are forced to note that the security situation on the African continent remains alarming. The level of conflict potential remains high in virtually all subregions of Africa. The key problems are terrorism, extremism, and drugs," the diplomat said during a briefing for African delegations on the sidelines of the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

She noted that the challenges posed by terrorist groups are evolving. "They are adapting to counterterrorism measures, actively introducing modern technologies, and developing new methods of terrorism." According to the latest data, nearly 60% of the total number of global terrorism victims in 2024 died as a result of terrorist attacks on the continent. The epicenter of terrorist activity is the Sahel region, where 20% of all terrorist attacks in Africa occur," Dovgalenko said.