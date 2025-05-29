MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has deployed mechanized, air assault, territorial defense and border guard units to the Sumy frontline area, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

"In the Sumy direction, the enemy has amassed quite a large battlegroup represented by mechanized brigades (the 21st, 41st and 67th separate mechanized brigades) and elite air assault units (the 79th, 82nd and 95th separate air assault brigades and 78th separate airborne assault regiment). In addition, territorial defense forces from the 103rd and 129th separate territorial defense brigades, border guards from the 5th border guard detachment augmented with the personnel from other border guard units are operating in that frontline sector," the defense source said.

Also, the Ukrainian army's 47th separate mechanized brigade, 225th and 425th separate assault regiments and the Aidar nationalist battalion (outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia) "are active east of that area," he said.

Defense circles told TASS earlier that Ukraine’s Aidar battalion was attempting assault operations in the area of the settlement of Ryzhevka in the Sumy Region but was sustaining 30-40 casualties daily.