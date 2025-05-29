Russia opposes reforming UN 'at any cost' — Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, May 29. /TASS/. Any reform efforts within the United Nations must be deliberate and not pursued "at any cost," Kirill Logvinov, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

"UN reform should not be an end in itself," Logvinov stated. "The organization’s anniversary should not be treated as a justification for overhauling it at all costs. Those who engage seriously with these long-standing discussions within the UN understand that any changes must be reasonable and grounded in the UN Charter," he pointed out.

He stressed that reforms should not undermine the core principles of the UN system - particularly its intergovernmental nature and the division of powers among its principal bodies. "Excessive ‘reform fever’ could derail progress toward consensus. Lasting reform is only possible when the interests of all member states are fully considered," he added.

Logvinov noted that the current "liquidity crisis" has intensified debates around UN reform. He referenced Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s UN-80 initiative, which has given new impetus to these discussions. "We are prepared to continue working - closely and cooperatively with other member states - on revitalizing the global organization in accordance with its founding Charter," he noted.

He emphasized that the initiative's content must be developed on an intergovernmental basis and be accountable to the UN General Assembly’s Fifth Committee. "This approach provides a firm legal foundation and allows all countries to contribute meaningfully to strengthening the UN’s effectiveness - while avoiding radical changes that could bring unforeseen consequences," Logvinov concluded.