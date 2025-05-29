European states may collaborate to build Eurasian security system — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. European states could participate in creating a new security system in Eurasia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Izvestia daily.

"The Russian Federation, together with its like-minded countries, is actively engaged in the process of forming a new Eurasian security architecture," he pointed out. "Meanwhile, we believe that since it is about Eurasia, the system should also involve the countries of the current European periphery," he added.

According to Grushko, the drivers of economic growth and political influence are shifting to the East, while NATO and the European Union no longer play the role of decision-making centers.

"The countries and leaders that will understand the main development vector of international relations, apparently will realize that remaining outside this Eurasian process is unfavorable in terms of their economic, political and other positions," the senior diplomat noted.