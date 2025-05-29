FACTBOX: Repulsing Ukraine's overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Air defense systems have repelled another attack on Russian regions by Ukrainian drones. Since 8 p.m. Moscow time (5 p.m. GMT) on May 28, air defenses have intercepted and destroyed 48 UAVs, the Defense Ministry said.

TASS has gathered the key facts on the attack's impact.

Repelling attacks

- Since 8 p.m. Moscow time (5 p.m. GMT) on May 28, air defense systems on duty have intercepted and destroyed 48 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to it, 30 UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod Region, four each over the Oryol and Ryazan regions, as well as Crimea, three over the Moscow Region, two over the Bryansk Region, and one drone over the Tambov Region.

Consequences of attack

- The debris of a downed UAV fell near a house on Moscow's Vernadskogo Avenue. No casualties and no major damage to the building were reported, the capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, noted.

Restrictions at airports

- Restrictions on the work of the capital's Vnukovo airport, imposed to ensure flight safety earlier, have been lifted.

- Restrictions were also imposed at the airport of Kaluga - Grabtsevo; however, they have been lifted as of now.