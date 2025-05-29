Russia needs guarantees that will prevent Ukrainian crisis from resuming — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia needs legally binding mechanisms that will guarantee that the Ukrainian crisis will not resume, Tatyana Dovgalenko, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Partnership with Africa, said.

"The Ukrainian side is aware of our position that a final and sustainable settlement of the conflict is possible only through the complete and irreversible elimination of its root causes. We need reliable, legally binding agreements and mechanisms that guarantee national interests, including security and crisis prevention," she said during a briefing for African delegations at the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.