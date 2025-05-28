{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Lavrov, Fidan discuss proposals for Ukraine settlement

Turkish Foreign Minister paid a working visit to Moscow from May 26-27 and was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan spoke by phone to discuss ideas for a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There was an exchange of views on the situation around the Ukrainian crisis, including a discussion of initiatives for a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine," the statement said.

The phone talks took place ahead of Fidan's two-day visit to Kiev starting on Thursday. During the trip, he intends to discuss a peace settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Fidan paid a working visit to Moscow from May 26-27 and was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also held talks with presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Lavrov. The Turkish foreign minister reiterated the country’s readiness to accept a new round of negotiations on Ukraine and help with a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a Russian delegation headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky is ready to present Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2 with a Russian memorandum on all aspects of removing the root causes of the crisis.

Russia and Ukraine held talks in Turkey on May 16, agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, present a vision of a possible ceasefire, spelling out details, and to continue communication. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. He also said Ukraine had asked for direct talks between the leaders of the countries, and Russia took the request "under advisement.".

Tags
Foreign policySergey LavrovTurkey
Middle East conflict
Russia’s UN envoy says Israel continues siege of Gaza, although not as tight as before
Vasily Nebenzya mentioned that before the siege at least 600 truckloads were required every day to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $83 mln with settlements on May 21
The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on May 20, 2025 in the amount of 6.5 bln rubles
Russian army advances 10 kilometers into Sumy Region in some areas — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian troops are not only advancing but also reporting great progress
Global LNG carriers’ fleet up 7.5% in 2024 — report
During the period until 2031, 337 gas carriers more will be built
NATO using Ukraine as testing ground for military tactics — Russian lawmaker
Dmitry Belik stressed that for years, Ukraine was being prepared to become "a battering ram against Russia"
Industrial production in Russia grows by 1.2% in January-April 2025
In April, compared to March of this year, industrial production declined by 4.2%
Lavrov decries his French counterpart for saying Paris not in a war against Russia
In this regard, the Russian top diplomat advised his French counterpart to revive the old motto of all freedom-loving politicians in France - freedom, equality, fraternity
13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues opens in Moscow
Over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the meeting of high representatives for security issues, the Russian Security Council’s press office announced to TASS
Press review: Russia open to US peace plan and terror attack pits India against Pakistan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 28th
US well aware Biden administration triggered Ukrainian crisis — top security official
As Sergey Shoigu stressed, it was the United States that started expanding NATO to Russia's borders
Russia already responding to Western provocations in Baltic Sea — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev emphasized that Europe continues "to escalate the conflict situation in the region"
IN BRIEF: What is known about mass murder of teenagers in Russia’s eastern Irkutsk Region
The deadly assault occurred as a result of drinking alcohol at the birthday party, Vasily Temgenyevsky, the head of the local administration, said
West blocks Russian cargo passing through international waters — presidential aide
"In addition to fueling military tension in the Baltic Sea, Western countries continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia," Nikolay Patrushev said
Terms of settlement handed over to Washington concern ceasefire — Zelensky's office
According to Igor Brusilo, Ukraine has proposed to the United States the initiation of a ceasefire
Russia watching build-up of NATO troops along its borders with anxiety — Lavrov
The line of contact with Russia expanded after the once neutral nations, Sweden and Finland, were admitted to the alliance, the foreign minister noted
Policy course on Ukraine’s accession to NATO triggered Ukrainian conflict, Lavrov says
The top diplomat highlighted the fact that Russia had repeatedly attempted to deal with the situation via talks and agreements on mutual security, but the West kept refusing
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian Bukovel electronic warfare station in Zaporozhye Region
It happened near Komsomolskoye,the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian lawmaker slams Ukraine over attacks on civilian sites
According to Natalia Nikonorova, a member of the Federation Council's Committee for International Affairs, Donbass residents have been feeling the cruelty of Kiev forces since 2014
Russia stands for equal, indivisible security architecture for all countries — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that this approach "remains principled and unchanged"
PREVIEW: OPEC+ ministers to hold online meeting
Eight nations voluntarily reducing oil production convene every month since March
Analysts polled by Bank of Russia revised inflation forecast for 2026
Analysts expect inflation will be close to the 4% target in 2027
Electricity output in Russia down 2% in January-April — statistics
In April 2025, electricity output amounted to 96 bln kWh
Journalist Solovyov says Kremlin adviser Medinsky receives threats from Ukrainians
Vladimir Solovyov said that Ukrainians hinted at a number of terrorist attacks
MOEX Index up 0.22% as morning trading session opens
As of 7:10 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was up by 0.19% at 2,815 points
Russia completed its mission in Syria some time ago — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that "now, we need to proceed based on the realities on the ground"
Hamas demands 90 peaceful days in Gaza, while Israel insists on 60 — media
According to Al Arabiya, Israeli authorities have demanded the release of ten living hostages, while Hamas’ plans at this point are to free the captives in two phases
Russia-North Korea bridge project symbolic of link between countries — PM
"We are creating a reliable basis for a closer cooperation between the two countries, a road for an open and fruitful dialogue," Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Rosatom doing its best to start construction of Paks-2 NPP this year — CEO
The Paks NPP, which was built with Soviet technologies, and which uses Russian nuclear fuel, provides half of all generated and one third of consumed electricity in Hungary
Press review: Russia, Ukraine prepared for negotiations as US aims to deepen OPEC+ ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 16th
Russia appreciates battle comradeship with North Korea — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council secretary also expressed gratitude to Korean friends for their "solidarity with Russia on all critical problems of world politics, and especially on the Ukrainian issue"
Oreshnik will appear in Belarus by yearend, deployment sites determined — Security Council
Alexander Volfovich said that the primary concern was to remain confident and calm, ensuring the security of the peoples of Russia and Belarus
Russia’s gold output rises by 8% in April 2025
However, compared to March 2025, the output declined by 3.8%
Putin jokes about being called 'cyborg' by friend
The Russian leader commented on the option of proposing marriage via the nationwide government services website
Russia says its forces liberated Staraya Nikolayevka village in Donetsk People’s Republic
Ukraine lost more than 1,475 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours
Trump says ready to meet with Putin, Zelensky
The US president said that "US and Russia are doing fine"
German chancellor’s statements threaten tenuous Ukraine peace process — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Friedrich Merz "confused everyone, and maybe was confused himself"
Federation Council speaker congratulates Iranian parliament chairman on election
Valentina Matviyenko said that Russia stands ready to promote the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of our peoples and the development of constructive intra-parliamentary dialogue
Air defenses down 42 drones in Moscow Region last night — governor
There were no casualties or injured
Russian troops push nearly 800 m into Ukrainian defenses near Petrovskoye in LPR
In its advance, the Russian army has taken three forest belts, new lines and positions and also destroyed two strongholds of Ukrainian armed formations
Russian Natural Resources Ministry suggests banning use of 28 types of plastic goods
The ministry stressed that the prohibition of these types of goods and packaging can be introduced only after the creation of infrastructure for the production of substitute alternative products
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Putin-Zelensky meeting possible, but as result of Moscow-Kiev talks — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "there are no changes in the position on the principal possibility of such a meeting"
Announcement regarding new round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be made soon — Lavrov
On May 16, Istanbul hosted the first round of direct talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, the Russian foreign minister recalled
Russia offers Ukraine to meet in Istanbul on June 2 — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that the Russian side promptly developed a relevant memorandum
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region and Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Zelyonoye Pole in the DPR through active and decisive operations
Press review: Vatican adjusts after Pope’s death as Moscow eyes Afghan projects post-ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 22nd
Ukraine open to meeting with Russia after it gets memorandum from Moscow — Umerov
"We are not against meetings with the Russians and are waiting for their memorandum so that the meeting would not be hollow and could actually bring the end of the war closer," the Ukrainian Defense Minister wrote
Press review: US, Russia hold first talks in Riyadh as Kiev and Paris stress security
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 19th
Berlin to partner with Ukraine on long-range weapons production — chancellor
Friedrich Merz said that Germany would do so "for as long as it takes"
Trump warns Netanyahu against actions on Iran that could disrupt talks
"I’d like to be honest. Yes, I did," US president said
Press review: Russia, Oman discuss key issues as US may probe Ukrainian war crimes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 23rd
Berlin, Kiev sign deal to make long-range weapons in Ukraine — German Defense Ministry
This agreement "is also based on Germany's commitment to invest directly in Ukrainian arms production"
Inflation in Russia reaches 0.06% on May 20-26 — Rosstat
The week prior - from May 13 to May 19, 2025 - inflation was measured at 0.07%
PREVIEW: Putin to meet with Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council
Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi is in Russia on an official visit
Air defenses down 96 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night
Six UAVs were intercepted over the Moscow Region
Over 250,000 refugees return to Syria from Turkey since December 2024 — interior minister
Ali Yerlikaya added that since 2016, the total number of Syrian refugees who have returned to their homeland has reached 1,126,000
Air travel temporarily restricted at Zhukovsky airport
Restrictions are still in force in the airports of Tambov and Kaluga now
Donbass, Novorossiya need buffer zone — military expert
Andrey Marochko also pointed out that Russian forces have recently advanced to the junction of the Dnepropetrovsk and Donetsk regions
Iran won’t halt uranium enrichment MFA
Reuters reported that Tehran could suspend uranium enrichment for a year if the US agreed to unfreeze the country’s assets and acknowledge its right to conduct enrichment for peaceful purposes
Bangkok Bank stops allowing foreign tourists to open accounts since start of year
"An account with the Bangkok Bank can be opened by foreigners present in the country under retirement or non-immigration visas," the spokesperson stressed
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 79.6 rubles for May 29
The official euro rate was lowered by 56 kopecks to 90.3365 rubles
SPB Exchange testing Bitcoin index futures
"Trading in cash-settled futures pegged to the Bitcoin price are planned to start as traders and their Internet trading systems become ready," the spokesman of the Exchange’s press service added
Russia-Yemen talks wrap up in Kremlin
During the opening remarks at the talks, the Russian president said the two countries have good prospects for economic cooperation, especially in the agricultural and energy sectors
Russia being rated by CCXI means partners’ confidence in it — ministry
According to the statement, the Russian economy remains stable despite the sanctions pressure
Russia should bolster trend of replenishing Army with volunteers — Medvedev
The top security official said at a meeting on the enlistment in the Russian Armed Forces that "50,000-60,000 people voluntarily" come to military recruitment offices each month
Lavrov briefs Rubio on drafting proposals for second round of talks with Ukraine
The sides also touched upon key issues on the bilateral agenda
Moscow prepares document to discuss truce with Kiev while continuing special op — Kremlin
When asked if the designation of "red lines" had been discussed with the Ukrainian side in connection with the increased drone attacks on Russian regions, Dmitry Peskov said that "this is an issue that is more related to the servicemen"
Agreement on Russian gas supplies to Iran prepared
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian also said that Russia and Iran ratified the treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership of the countries
Europe continues to indirectly participate in war against Russia — Kremlin
"We are all witnessing ongoing discussions about the possibility of the appearance of 'European contingents,'" Dmitry Peskov noted
Kiev targets non-military sites in Russia's border areas — Putin
In its drone raids, the Ukrainian army searches for civilian vehicles, including ambulances and agricultural machinery, the head of state noted
Russia cannot afford to be weak — Russia’s intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin noted that Russia had no right to renounce its own values and to pursue the chimeras of totalitarian liberalism and globalism
Germany directly engages in war with Russia — Lavrov
"Germany is sliding down the same slippery slope it has already treaded a couple of times just this past century — down to its collapse," the Russian foreign minister said
Russia reduces total gas output by 3.9% to 236.6 bcm in January-April
Production of liquefied natural gas reached 11.4 million tonnes, down 4.6% from the same period last year
Temporary restrictions again in effect in Zhukovsky Airport
Restrictions were introduced earlier in Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Kurumoch Airports
Press review: Russia prepares for Ukraine talks and Trump pursues Middle East megadeals
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 14th
Russia strikes Ukrainian military sites in retaliation to Kiev’s massive UAV attacks
The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the Kiev regime supported by some European countries has taken a number of provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiating process
Negotiations better than war, but elimination of crisis’ root causes vital — Lavrov
The foreign minister also emphasized that for many years before the special military operation and after its beginning "Russia has been offering and is offering the Ukrainian side to settle all the problems" through dialogue and diplomacy
Donetsk leader points to surge in number of captive Ukrainian troops
According to Denis Pushilin, most of those soldiers were sent to the front through forced mobilization
West sees great power conflict as inevitable, Russia-China relations disprove it — Lavrov
"Another example is Russia’s especially privileged strategic partnership with another great Eurasian civilization - India," the foreign minister noted
Russian army takes Konstantinovka near Sumy, pushes Kiev forces away from border — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region on May 28
Press review: White House irritated with Zelensky’s behavior as India-Pakistan ties worsen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 25th
Russia invites Ukraine to meet in days, Kiev takes pause to deliberate — chief delegate
According to Vladimir Medinsky, Russia is awaiting confirmation from Ukraine as soon as possible
Russian troops 2 km away from Dnepropetrovsk Region after seizing Zelyonoye Pole — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the settlement of Zelyonoye Pole also borders on the Zaporozhye Region
Apple intends to rename whole operating systems lineup — media
According to Bloomberg, the company plans to label the systems with next year’s number; thus, the latest OS for Apple smartphones will be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 18
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Geneva not to be venue for second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations — source
According to the source, "Switzerland has lost its neutrality thanks to its stance"
Slovak parliament vice speaker admits country may leave EU
According to Andrej Danko, one of the drivers of Germany's prosperity is cheap Slovak labor
Russia unaware of alleged transfer of Ukraine's settlement 'conditions' to US — Zakharova
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said that Russia and Ukraine agreed that each side would exchange relevant documents directly and discuss them at the next round
Volgograd airport officially receives historical name Stalingrad
The push to restore the airport’s historic name originated from World War II veterans in the Volgograd Region
Russia calls on Sweden to observe Vienna Convention — diplomat after drone attack
According to Maria Zakharova, the Russian embassy in Stockholm is operating "literally in combat conditions"
Foreign IT services still operating in Russia must be 'suppressed' — Putin
The Russian president said that foreign IT services are trying to strangle Russia
IN BRIEF: What is known about repulsion of massive overnight UAV attack on Russian regions
The drones were destroyed over the Moscow, Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver and Tula Regions
Highlights from Lavrov's statements on new round of talks with Kiev, Russia's demands
TASS has compiled the main statements by the Russian foreign minister
Putin orders to prepare border areas restoration program
The program must be provided with required financial and material resources, the president noted
Ukrainian troops flee liberated Belovody, leaving dead, wounded behind
According to the Defense Ministry, before liberating Belovody, Russian paratroopers breached the enemy’s defense lines in and around the settlement
Lavrov says Trump gets incomplete reports on Ukraine, with some info edited out
The top Russian diplomatmade the comment in an interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin, when asked about Donald Trump’s warning that Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire"
Investments in Russia’s port infrastructure could reach $30.02 bln over 10 years
According to General Director of VTB Infrastructure Holding Anton Novikov, the current share of cargo turnover through the southern seaports of the country reaches 35%
