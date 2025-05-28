Lavrov briefs Rubio on drafting proposals for second round of talks with Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the phone about Moscow preparing specific proposals for the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The minister briefed Rubio on the implementation of the May 19 agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, as well as on the preparation of specific proposals for the next round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul by Moscow," the Foreign Ministry pointed out.

"In turn, Rubio underscored Trump’s aim of bringing the Ukrainian conflict to a rapid conclusion and expressed Washington’s readiness to facilitate the rapprochement of the parties’ positions," the ministry pointed out.

The sides also touched upon key issues on the bilateral agenda.

Lavrov and Rubio also reaffirmed their willingness to continue constructive and mutually respectful dialogue between the diplomatic agencies.

Istanbul talks

Earlier, Lavrov announced that Russia’s delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky is prepared to present its memorandum addressing the root causes of the crisis to Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

Russia and Ukraine held talks in Turkey on May 16, agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, present a vision of a possible ceasefire, spelling out details, and to continue communication. Medinsky said Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. He also noted Ukraine had asked for direct talks between the leaders of the countries, and Russia took the request "under advisement.".