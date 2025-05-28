Russia offers Ukraine to hold meeting on June 2 in Istanbul — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. A Russian delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky is prepared to present Ukraine with a comprehensive memorandum addressing all aspects of resolving the root causes of the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced this in a statement, highlighting that the memorandum has been promptly developed in accordance with prior agreements and reflects Russia’s position on effectively overcoming the underlying issues.

Lavrov explained, "Our delegation, headed by Vladimir Medinsky, is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary clarifications during the second round of direct talks in Istanbul scheduled for Monday, June 2."

He also expressed gratitude to Turkish partners for offering a welcoming venue. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed the proposal during his recent visit to Moscow.

"We hope that all genuinely committed parties will support the convening of a new round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul," Lavrov added.

The previous direct talks took place in Istanbul on May 16, marking the first such engagement since 2022. Following this meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners of war on a 1,000 for 1,000 basis, outlined their visions for a potential ceasefire in detail, and committed to continuing negotiations. Medinsky noted that Russia was satisfied with the outcomes of the discussions and mentioned that Ukraine had requested direct talks between their respective leaders, a request that Moscow is considering.