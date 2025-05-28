West has not mentioned human rights once throughout Ukraine conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Western countries have not mentioned human rights even once in the context of the Ukraine conflict since 2014, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an international meeting of senior officials responsible for security issues.

"Look at the statements made by Western figures over the years, particularly after the [Ukrainian] coup: the phrase 'human rights' has not been used even once," he said. "Moreover, [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen and other Brussels bureaucrats, along with NATO leadership, openly declare the need to increase support for Ukraine because it is supposedly 'defending European values.' It turns out that these values are, in fact, about eradicating national identities - in this case, the identity of the Russian people and Russian-speaking populations," the minister added.

Lavrov described this situation as telling, noting that the West has become accustomed to "lecturing" many other countries "with or without justification" on the need to respect human rights - albeit strictly in the Western interpretation of the concept.