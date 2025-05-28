Lavrov says Trump gets incomplete reports on Ukraine, with some info edited out

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's criticism of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shows he doesn’t get full reports on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He made the comment in an interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin, when asked about Trump’s warning that Putin is "playing with fire."

"There have been multiple comments about this in recent days. One thing is clear: Not everything is reported to Donald Trump and those who actually make decisions in connection with the Ukrainian conflict. Information is given to him after some of it gets sifted out. It is information that is prepared by those who want to nudge America toward more aggressive actions against Russia in support of the Ukrainian regime. We will work to remedy this lack of information," he said.