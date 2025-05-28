Russia invites Ukraine to meet in days, Kiev takes pause to deliberate — chief delegate

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia has provided Ukraine with the specific date and location for the upcoming second round of negotiations, during which memoranda on a potential settlement will be exchanged. According to Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president and the chief negotiator with Ukraine, the Ukrainian side has since paused to deliberate, aware that Russia is eager for a prompt response. Medinsky also confirmed his recent telephone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"I have seen reports from various news agencies suggesting that Umerov called me about the memorandum, which they claim, has not yet been prepared, and that Russia is in no rush. Let me clarify: it was the other way round. I reached out to Umerov today to offer the exact date and place for the meeting where we will exchange memoranda. On the spot, we are prepared to engage in meaningful, substantive discussions on each point of the proposed ceasefire package," Medinsky explained.

He added, "The Ukrainian side has taken a pause to deliberate. It appears their meeting ran longer than expected. We are awaiting confirmation from them as soon as possible and remain ready to meet in person on the designated date - within the coming days - and to begin working. Our goal is to promote long-term peace and save human lives."