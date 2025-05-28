Federation Council speaker congratulates Iranian parliament chairman on election

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia's Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko congratulated Chairman of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his re-election.
"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as Chairman of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly. <...> We highly appreciate your friendly attitude towards Russia and stand ready to promote the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of our peoples and the development of constructive intra-parliamentary dialogue," she said in the congratulatory telegram, provided by the Federation Council's press service.