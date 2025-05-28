MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The current US government understands that Washington was the one who provoked the Ukrainian crisis by advancing NATO to Russia's borders, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Laureano Ortega Murillo, the Nicaraguan president's special representative for the development of relations with Moscow.

"It is crucial and worth a lot to us that from the very beginning you recognized the reasons for the start of the special military operation and openly declared that it was the United States that started expanding NATO to our country's borders, thus provoking the current Ukrainian crisis. The new US administration also knows this now," Shoigu noted.