Moscow will continue to support Republika Srpska, aims to promote its development — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Republika Srpska and its commitment to fostering its full development, stated Sergey Shoigu, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, during a meeting with Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, a constituent entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"We will continue to support Republika Srpska," Shoigu emphasized. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive assistance to its growth, grounded in respect for the Dayton Agreement and the principles of sovereignty."

He also underscored the importance of upholding the core principles of territorial integrity, equality among the three constituent peoples, and the broad constitutional powers of both entities within Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Additionally, our embassy branch in Banja Luka will play a role in supporting these efforts," Shoigu added.