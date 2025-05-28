MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow views the sentencing of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik as part of a broader campaign against the Serbian people, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has stated.

At a meeting with Dodik, Shoigu remarked, "We see the sentence handed down to you as a component of the ongoing campaign targeting Republika Srpska and the Serbian nation as a whole. Your independent stance and resistance to external influence directly challenge Western neo-colonial strategists seeking total control.’" The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives responsible for security issues.

On February 26, a court in Bosnia-Herzegovina sentenced Dodik to one year in prison and imposed a six-year ban on political activity for disregarding the decisions of the country’s international high representative, Christian Schmidt. The ruling was made by a court of first instance and remains subject to appeal. Subsequently, on March 12, the Bosnia-Herzegovina Prosecutor’s Office requested security assistance in detaining Dodik, Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic, and Republika Srpska National Assembly Speaker Nenad Stevandic. However, Republika Srpska Interior Minister Sinisa Karan dismissed the possibility of their detention.

On March 27, Interpol’s Sarajevo office launched an international search for Dodik and Stevandic. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic later stated that the initiative lacked legal validity and violated Interpol’s statutes. Additionally, media reports indicated that Hungary had filed an appeal against the arrest warrant request for Dodik. Ultimately, Interpol’s central bureau decided not to issue international arrest warrants for the leaders of Republika Srpska.