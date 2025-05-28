Germany, France vying to escalate Ukraine conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. With their statements on Ukraine, Berlin and Paris are literally competing to intensify the conflict, thus blocking others’ efforts to resolve the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin in an interview.

Commenting on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s pledge to support Kiev in developing its own long-range weapons, Peskov said: "We can see here how Germany and France are engaged in a race to trigger continued war. All these actions, naturally, undermine efforts toward peace."

Russia hopes that, despite such provocative actions and all barriers being mounted, the process toward resolving the conflict will move forward, with Moscow and Kiev succeeding in holding a second round of talks and exchanging draft memorandums, Peskov added.