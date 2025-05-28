Russia grateful to Yemen for cooperation in international arena — Putin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Sana'a actively cooperate on international issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting in the Kremlin with Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi.

"Relations between our countries have been established a long time and have always been friendly," the Russian president pointed out. "We interact in the international arena, and we are grateful for your cooperation in this area. Our diplomatic and foreign policy departments are in constant contact, which cannot but please us," he noted.

Putin recalled that the interaction between Moscow and Sana'a is very active. "Thanks to our specialists, numerous industrial and infrastructure facilities have been built in Yemen, including a deep-water port that is still functioning well," the Russian leader pointed out.

"Back in 1928, we established diplomatic relations, and now our embassy in your country is resuming its work," the Russian head of state recalled. Putin also personally congratulated the Yemeni leader on the recent national holiday, the 35th anniversary of the country's unification.