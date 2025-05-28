Joint settlement in Yemen now irrelevant issue for Russia-US contacts — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The establishment of a joint Russian-US group on the settlement in Yemen is out of place in the countries' contacts now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No," he replied when asked if such an initiative might return to the agenda.

Russia has long promoted peace efforts to resolve the civil conflict in Yemen, including during periods of escalation, such as in 2017. The creation of a "support group" for the Arab country, with potential US involvement, had also been under discussion.