Kiev attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 40 drones in past day

BELGOROD, May 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"One drone was shot down over Belgorod, with no consequences. In the Belgorodsky district, the villages of Nechayevka, Nikolayevka, Repnoye, Solokhi and Ustinka came under attacks by 11 drones, of which eight were shot down by air defenses. The attacks damaged three private homes in the village of Solokhi and electricity transmission lines in the villages of Nechayevka and Ustinka," he wrote.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army attacked the Borisovsky district with two UAVs, damaging windows of a building on the premises of a social facility. The attack also set ablaze dry grass and ground litter in a forest. Emergency services extinguished the fires. Two Emergencies Ministry staff members turned to a medical institution for assistance after sustaining injuries in the exercise of their service duties as a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack on the village of Borisovka on May 25. They were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, the governor said.

In the Volokonovsky district, the farmstead Zelyony Klin came under an attack by two Ukrainian drones, which damaged an electricity transmission line. Emergency services promptly restored power supply. The Ukrainian military also attacked the Graivoronsky district with two munitions and two UAVs, he said.

Air defenses shot down six Ukrainian UAVs over the Gubkinsky, Starooskolsky and Yakovlevsky municipal districts, with no consequences. In the village of Pokrovka in the Ivnyansky district, a Ukrainian UAV attack set ablaze a building of a production facility. Fire-fighting teams extinguished the fire. The building sustained damage. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under eight bombardments by 25 munitions and attacks by six Ukrainian drones. The information on consequences is being specified, the governor said.

The Shebekinsky municipal district came under a bombardment by two munitions and an attack by 17 Ukrainian UAVs, of which 11 were shot down and suppressed. A man was shell-shocked after a Ukrainian drone exploded on the territory of a private household. He was hospitalized in medium gravity condition. The Ukrainian attacks damaged a garage of an enterprise, an attic in a house, two private homes, a fence of another household, a car and an electricity transmission line. Emergency teams will start recovery work after approval from Russia’s Defense Ministry, he said.

In the morning, a Ukrainian FPV drone damaged a truck in the town of Shebekino while another suppressed drone exploded in the courtyard of an apartment building: a civilian was injured and windows in two apartments and three cars were damaged, the governor said.