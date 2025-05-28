Kremlin eyes Istanbul as venue for next round of Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin is considering Istanbul as a possible venue for the next round of talks with Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"For example, the one that hosted the first round of talks," he said when asked which venues Russia would prefer. "All the rest is a matter of mutual agreement," Peskov added. Asked whether Istanbul was regarded as a venue for the next round, Peskov answered: "Absolutely."

Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks since 2022 on May 16 in Istanbul. This in fact constitutes a resumption of the dialogue interrupted in 2022 on Kiev's initiative at the West's instigation.