Shoigu thanks DPRK for solidarity with Russia on all acute issues, including Ukrainian one

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Sergey Shoigu, the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, has extended his gratitude and appreciation to the DPRK for its steadfast solidarity with Russia on pressing global issues, notably the Ukrainian conflict.

"I wish to express my sincere thanks to our Korean friends for their unwavering support for Russia on all critical international matters, particularly concerning Ukraine, which remains our most urgent concern," Shoigu stated during his meeting with DPRK State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae.

Shoigu also stressed that the statement of the DPRK leadership in support of Russia after "reunification with Crimea, the Donbass republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and, most importantly, after the start of the special military operation, testifies to the truly independent nature of Pyongyang's policy based on its own understanding of justice."

The talks are taking place on the sidelines of an international meeting of high representatives overseeing security issues.