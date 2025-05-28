There is hope for progress in Iran-US talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia has expressed optimism regarding the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States, noting that there is hope for meaningful progress and that the process is advancing in the right direction, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a statement at an international high-level meeting of senior officials responsible for security issues.

He highlighted the complexities surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, recalling the decision to abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) eight years ago. Lavrov pointed out that certain circles in Israel, the US, and Europe sought to eliminate Tehran’s legitimate civilian nuclear activities without regard for Iran’s rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Lavrov emphasized that the current negotiations between Washington and Tehran revolve around the fundamental principle of Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear enrichment. He noted that, based on the comments from all parties involved, there is cautious optimism that the upcoming round of talks could yield positive results. "We wish success to these efforts in the hope that the outcomes will be acceptable to all parties, including Iran," he stated.

The fifth round of negotiations took place in Rome on May 23, with Iranian and US representatives engaging in discussions, mediated by Oman. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi reported that progress, while limited, had been made, describing it as "certain but not final." Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed hope that Iran and the US could achieve constructive results within one or two more meetings.