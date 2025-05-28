MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Certain progress has been made in Russia-Ukraine talks thanks to US President Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged.

"There has been progress, including through the mediation of the United States and President Donald Trump personally, particularly in implementing agreements reached in Istanbul," Peskov said in a video of his conversation with the press, released by Izvestia.

"A 1,000 for 1,000 [prisoner] swap has taken place, which is very important," he shared.

Since his inauguration as the 47th US president, Trump has pushed for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict. However, Washington’s position has found strong opposition from European countries and the Kiev regime, which are making every effort to bring the United States back over to the war coalition and pursue further sanctions against Russia.