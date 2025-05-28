Moscow prepares document to discuss truce with Kiev while continuing special op — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. A position paper is being prepared to discuss ceasefire terms with Ukraine, and in the meantime Russia's special military operation continues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"A position paper is being prepared in order to discuss a list of conditions for a temporary ceasefire, for a truce. In the meantime, the special military operation continues," the spokesman said.

When asked if the designation of "red lines" had been discussed with the Ukrainian side in connection with the increased drone attacks on Russian regions, Peskov said that "this is an issue that is more related to the servicemen, directly to the course of the special military operation."

The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had stepped up the number of drone and missile attacks on Russian facilities. According to the ministry, air defenses destroyed 296 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions over the past night.