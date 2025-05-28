Russia, Ukraine’s draft memorandums soon to be released — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Draft memorandums with peace proposals prepared by Russia and Ukraine will be disclosed soon, followed by a new round of talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, replying to a question by TASS.

"Soon the draft memorandums to be submitted by both sides will be disclosed, and then this will be about the next round of negotiations," the Kremlin official said.

Following the Istanbul talks on May 16, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation, said that Moscow and Kiev had agreed on presenting to each other their concept of the potential future ceasefire, outlining it in detail.

Later, in a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed on drafting the relevant memorandums. Russia and Ukraine will formulate a document on the future peace agreement which, among other things, may include the issues of a ceasefire and the principles of resolving the conflict. Peskov noted that the document requires careful and thorough preparations.