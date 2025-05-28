Russia, Ukrainian negotiators work on list of conditions for truce — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The negotiating teams of Russia and Ukraine are working to finalize a list of conditions for a temporary truce, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"So far, we have not moved to the stage of a temporary truce and cease-fire. First, the texts of the memorandum will have to be agreed upon and a list of conditions for a temporary truce will have to be drafted. That's what our negotiating teams are currently doing," the Kremlin spokesman said, according to a video published by Izvestia.

"And the special military operation continues. The work continues, and the parties will soon exchange proposals for memoranda. We will get ready for the next round [of negotiations]."

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, said after the May 15 talks in Istanbul that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to present each other with a vision of a possible future truce.

Later, the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, agreed to develop the memoranda by Moscow and Kiev. Russia and Ukraine will prepare a document on a future peace treaty, which may include a ceasefire and key principles for conflict resolution. Peskov said the document required careful review and preparation.