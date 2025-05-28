MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has drawn the attention of participants in the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues to the assassinations of Russian military commanders and journalists organized by the Kiev regime.

"I would like to draw this audience's special attention to the Kiev regime's terrorist activities, as its special services are involved in organizing the killings of Russian politicians, military leaders, journalists, and public figures," the top Russian diplomat told the forum participants from 104 countries.

Lavrov emphasized that the Kiev regime "loudly announces its plans to continue the intensive shelling of Russian civilian facilities and the civilian population."

"We are interested in stepping up cooperation with everyone who does not distinguish between good and bad terrorists and who does not resort to double standards," the Russian foreign minister said.