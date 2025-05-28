Russian security official says world remains unpredictable, prone to conflicts

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The world remains unpredictable and rife with significant conflict potential, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"Against the backdrop of the transition to a multipolar world order, unpredictability and significant conflict potential remain in international relations," he pointed out at the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

"Both old and new crises affect the international security, and no country in the world can shy away from them given the current IT technologies," Shoigu noted.

The security official pointed to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that "the main task of the international community is to build a security architecture based on equality and respect for cultural and civilizational uniqueness."

"We appreciate that Russia’s approach is supported by most countries around the world, whose representatives have arrived in Moscow today [for this meeting]," Shoigu concluded.