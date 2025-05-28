Merz’s plan regarding Bundeswehr rings alarm bells to Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s plans to turn his country into the largest military power in Europe are alarming and reminiscent of certain periods in the 20th century, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"A recent statement from the new German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, who pledged to transform Germany again, as he said, into Europe’s leading military power, was very alarming. It reminded many of periods in the last century when Germany twice became the leading military power in Europe," Russia’s top diplomat told an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues. "And what was the outcome? How much suffering it caused to peoples, not only on the European continent," he lamented.

Earlier, Merz voiced a pledge to transform the Bundeswehr into Europe’s strongest conventional army.

The 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, under the chairmanship of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, is running on May 27-29 at the National Center RUSSIA. As many as 129 delegations from 105 countries, including members of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Arab League, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the African Union and other international organizations, are taking part.