Work on Russia’s draft memorandum on Ukraine at its final stage — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Work on the Russian draft of a memorandum on Ukraine is at its final stage, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Work is at its final stage. The document will soon be ready," he told reporters.

On May 16, Istanbul hosted the first round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed renewing dialogue on May 11. As a result, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap 1,000 POWs from each side, outline their vision of a ceasefire in detail, and continue the negotiation process. Russia’s chief negotiator, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, shared that the Russian side was pleased with the outcome.