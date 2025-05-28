Russia will not disclose to media contents of documents being prepared — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia considers it inappropriate to disclose the contents of documents currently being prepared and thus communicate negotiating positions through the media, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

"We will not discuss the content of documents that are yet to be agreed upon," said the Kremlin representative. "We believe that this should be done not publicly. It would be extremely wrong to exchange positions through the press."

Reuters cited a source as saying that Russia was demanding written assurances that its conditions would be met, notably including Ukraine's neutrality. Peskov was also asked to comment on reports that Russia would seek guarantees ensuring that not only Ukraine but also Georgia and Moldova would not join NATO. When asked whether such issues could be addressed during the talks, he responded, "How can we discuss Georgia in negotiations with Ukraine? These are bilateral, direct negotiations." Peskov expressed disagreement with the framing of the question.