Biosecurity negotiations between Russia, Indonesia take place in Jakarta — MFA

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Participants of Russian-Indonesian consultations in Jakarta have discussed issues of expansion of bilateral cooperation in the area of biological security, and noted the necessity of further close coordination and constructive interaction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian-Indonesian consultations in an interdepartmental format on issues of ensuring biological security took place in Jakarta on May 27. The current situation in the area of biological safety at the global and regional levels was reviewed. The issues of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of biosecurity, as well as strengthening the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) mechanism, were discussed," the statement said.

"The parties shared information on relevant national efforts for ensuring biological security," the ministry added. "The need of further close coordination and constructive interaction both in a bilateral format and at relevant multilateral venues, primarily within the BTWC and the UN, was noted," according to the Russian ministry.