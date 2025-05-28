MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Western attempts to change the balance of power in the international arena threaten global and regional security, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

"Present-day hegemonic attempts by Western countries to change the balance of power globally in their favor pose a new threat to global and regional security," he said.

According to Naryshkin, the West doesn’t seem to have learned from history as long as it seeks to change the architecture of collective security which "guaranteed the mutual respect of sovereignty, non-interference in the affairs of other countries, and the right of nations and people to choose their own path of social, political and economic development."

"The rehabilitation of Nazism and Nazi collaboration paved the way for the Kiev regime’s policy of destroying the Russian-speaking population in southeastern Ukraine, triggering a protracted Ukrainian crisis," the SVR chief stressed.