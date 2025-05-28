MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has characterized the West’s reaction - which implicitly defends Kiev’s acts of terrorism - as deeply disheartening, and committed to uncovering and exposing these crimes.

"It is truly unfortunate that the West responds solely to our legitimate and justified responses to the Kiev regime’s terrorist actions, which deliberately target civilians, while our measures are strictly aimed at military targets and facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces," Lavrov stated at an international security summit attended by senior representatives.

He emphasized, "We will ensure that the true nature of these events is understood by all, and that any further attempts to justify the Kiev regime’s direct involvement in acts of terrorism are thoroughly exposed."

Lavrov emphasized that "Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, remains committed to acting with a deep awareness of its responsibilities across all facets of international relations. This includes peacekeeping, strategic stability, and conflict resolution. Russia will continue to champion a unifying agenda, fostering cooperation and stability on the global stage."