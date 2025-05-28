{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Countries that seek global dominance ignite new hotbeds of tension — Shoigu

According to Russian Security Council secretary, it is BRICS that currently serves as a leader of the Global South and East

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Countries seeking global dominance ignite new hotbeds of tension across the world, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said, addressing an informal multilateral meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues from BRICS.

"Countries that aspire to global dominance reject the principles of equality, indivisible security and mutual respect of interests. Their desperate attempts to maintain their hegemony result in new hotbeds of tension," Shoigu said on the sidelines of the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues running on May 27-29 at the National Center RUSSIA.

"I believe that, today, it is BRICS that serves as a leader of the Global South and East," the Russian Security Council secretary emphasized. The growing interest among developing countries in deepening cooperation within the grouping makes that abundantly clear, he added.

According to Shoigu, the ongoing work at BRICS to develop economic and financial mechanisms resilient against external risks is especially relevant today.

"Hopefully, Russia’s efforts in this direction, including toward establishing a new investment platform, will be supported," he said.

Also, Shoigu urged efforts to prevent Western countries from politicizing the activities of multilateral agencies, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Interpol.

Tags
Foreign policySergey Shoigu
