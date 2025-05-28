Air defenses down 42 drones in Moscow Region last night — governor

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses downed 42 drones over 12 municipalities in the Moscow Region, no one has been reported injured, the region's governor, Andrey Vorobyev, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Last night, the Moscow Region came under a drone attack. Air defense forces destroyed aerial targets over 12 municipalities. So far, 42 drones have been downed," the governor wrote.

Three homes outside Chekhov were damaged in a drone attack, he specified. "Most importantly, none of the residents has been injured," Vorobyev said. According to him, emergency services are working at the scenes.