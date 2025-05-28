BERLIN, May 28. /TASS/. Western politicians will turn a blind eye to religious persecution in Ukraine and Russia’s calls to prevent it, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Commenting on Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s call to condemn gross violations of religious freedom in Ukraine, the diplomat wrote on the X social network: "A timely appeal. But I doubt that it can be heard by those in the West who claim that they are champions of religious freedom. Western state authorities, as well as NGOs keep silence in a very cynical way. No surprise. Usual practice.".