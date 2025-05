LUGANSK, May 27. /TASS/. By liberating the settlement of Staraya Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces have completed the mopping up operation in the rear of Dzerzhinsk, a town known in Ukraine as Toretsk, military analyst Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"With the liberation of the settlement of Staraya Nikolaevka, our servicemen have completed the mopping up of rear areas southwest of Dzerzhinsk," he said.

Units the battlegroup South liberated Staraya Nikolaevka on May 27.