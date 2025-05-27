Russian army advances 10 kilometers into Sumy Region in some areas — military expert

LUGANSK, May 27. /TASS/. Russian servicemen are now engaged in forming a serious buffer zone in Ukraine’s Sumy Region near the border of the Kursk Region, advancing up to ten kilometers in some areas, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"As for the Sumy area, I can say that a rather serious buffer zone is being formed there. Our troops have advanced more than ten kilometers in some sections of the front. Moreover, our servicemen have taken control of a large section of the front, <…> about 15 kilometers. And on this rather large section of the front, our troops are not only advancing but also reporting great progress," he said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

Marochko noted that, according to his calculations, the Russian servicemen have only been forming the buffer zone in the Sumy Region for one and a half to two weeks, and the ten kilometers they have advanced is "a solid distance." "Moreover, we are not acting point by point; we are not cutting into the depth of the enemy's defense in certain areas. Rather, we are acting on a very wide section of the front. This complicates the Ukrainian group's defensive actions. They are stretching their limited forces and resources, which would be needed in other directions: let us say, in the Kupyansk or Kharkov areas," he said.