Russia, Kyrgyzstan must respond to growing threats in Central Asia — Belousov

BISHKEK, May 27. /TASS/. Threats are increasing in the Central Asian region, and Russia and Kyrgyzstan need to take appropriate steps to respond to them, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"Of course, we live in a time of instability, global instability. Unfortunately, we see that the security level is falling, including in the Central Asian region. We, both in the CSTO space and in our bilateral relations, must, of course, take great care in addressing the threats that arise. Unfortunately, there are more and more of them," Belousov told Kyrgyz Defense Minister Ruslan Mukambetov.

He said that Russia and Kyrgyzstan "are connected not just by friendship, not just by allied relations."

"We have a common history, to a large extent a common destiny. This year is special for us - it is 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This is our common victory," Belousov said.