MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory highlight the Kiev regime’s desperation and reluctance to pursue peace, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR, stated in an interview with TASS.

"Russia has every right to target legitimate military facilities on the enemy’s territory in response to the terrorist threat posed by Zelensky’s fascist regime. Our responses are confined to military targets and are direct reaction to attacks on civilians," Slutsky affirmed. He further noted that the drone raids orchestrated by Kiev serve as a clear indication of their profound distress and unwillingness to seek diplomatic resolution.

Slutsky underscored the impossibility of overcoming Russia on the battlefield, emphasizing a preference for negotiated settlement. "We support a diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. However, we will not tolerate the terrorization of our citizens," he asserted, recalling President Vladimir Putin’s warning that there will always be an appropriate response.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has intensified its drone and Western rocket assaults on civilian infrastructure within Russia. In turn, the Russian Armed Forces have been responding to these extensive Ukrainian UAV attacks by targeting Ukrainian military facilities and the military-industrial complex, the ministry stated.