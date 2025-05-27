Russia cannot exist without sovereignty — Putin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia will not be able to exist without being a sovereign state, which is why it is crucial to foster civic energy across society, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Russia – Land of Opportunities autonomous non-profit organization.

"Russia cannot exist at all if it is not sovereign. And for this, certainly, passionarity within society must be supported, this is vitally important. And this, of course, depends on teachers," the Russian leader emphasized.

"This is why I really hope that in Sirius you will also fulfill your function but will also maybe continue engaging in the operations of the platform we are discussing now, Russia – Land of Opportunities, in order to share your expertise and launch some projects," the president noted, replying to a remark by Anton Muromtsev, deputy director of the science department of the Talent and Success Foundation of the Sirius Educational Center, that teachers in Russia are doing everything to win the battle for preserving Russia’s values, pass down and preserve historical memory and bring up the new generation.