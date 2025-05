MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The gas issue was discussed among other matters at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"To a certain [degree] – yes, definitely," Peskov said.

Ankara and Moscow are coordinating their efforts against threats to the operation of the TurkStream gas pipeline, which is functioning and remains intact because of that, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said earlier.