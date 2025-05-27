Russia notes Minsk's great merit in carrying out prisoner exchange with Ukraine — diplomat

MAKHACHKALA, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow notes the significant contribution of representatives of Belarus’ state structures and agencies to the execution of a successful exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat noted that in the period from May 23 to May 25, Russia and Ukraine conducted the largest prisoner exchange in three years under a "1000-for-1000" formula. The prisoner swap took place on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

"Undoubtedly, the successful implementation of this deal was largely supported by representatives of Belarusian departments and government agencies," Zakharova pointed out.

"We see time and again how Minsk, Belarus, and the Belarusian people help bring Russian servicemen and civilians from the Kursk Region back home from Ukrainian captivity, and assist in reuniting children with their families. I want to express our heartfelt gratitude for that," the diplomat said.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow appreciates the "unique and priceless help of Belarusian friends in the humanitarian sphere." "Therefore, I can only confirm that Minsk has experience, but what it also has is a soul. We see that Minsk really does empathize and sympathize fraternally, knowing everything that is happening in the region," she said.