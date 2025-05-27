Europeans so far in no way contribute to peace efforts — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Europe is promoting further pressure on Russia and, by its actions, is not contributing to peace settlement efforts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We see that the Europeans are not promoting peace. They promote further pressure on Russia," the spokesman pointed out. "By doing what they do, Europeans in no way contribute to peace settlement efforts," Peskov noted.

"They still dream of achieving something from Russia through pressure rather than being willing to listen to our country's concerns. This is perhaps the biggest utopia the European continent enjoys," he emphasized.