Russia to make every effort to protect its ships, interests in Baltics — lawmaker

KALININGRAD, May 27. /TASS/. Russia will take all necessary measures to protect its vessels and legitimate interests in the Baltic Sea, Senator Alexander Shenderyuk-Zhidkov told TASS in comments on Estonia’s attempt to seize a ship heading to a Russian port earlier in May.

"Russia will firmly stop any attempts to restrict our legitimate rights. And it will find measures to protect our vessels and interests. The Baltic Sea is not NATO's internal sea. We are ready to defend our positions by all available means, demanding respect for ourselves and international law," said the lawmaker, who represents the Kaliningrad Region.

Estonia's attempt to use force to stop the ship called the Jaguar represented a blatant provocation aimed at escalating tensions in the region, according to Shenderyuk-Zhidkov.

"Under the cover of NATO, the Estonian military threatened ramming and boarding, showing disregard for international norms and freedom of navigation. We will not allow the West to dictate its terms in the Baltic," he said.

On May 13, the Estonian Navy and NATO aircraft attempted to force the Gabon-flagged vessel Jaguar to proceed to a NATO-controlled zone so it could be seized and inspected. Estonia even threatened to ram the ship, which carried four Russian citizens among its crew. However, the captain ignored Tallinn’s demands and stayed on course toward the Russian port of Primorsk.

Afterward, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said a Russian fighter jet was scrambled during the attempted seizure and the aircraft allegedly violated Estonian airspace.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will protect freedom of navigation on its shipping lanes by all means allowed by international law, and can resort to harsh responses, among other things.