Putin jokes about being called 'cyborg' by friend

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Someone in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle recently called him a cyborg, leaving the leader a bit bewildered.

"A little while back, someone close to me said: `Well, you are a cyborg’. And I didn't feel too good about that," Putin shared. "I don’t think you should feel good about being a cyborg," the Russian leader added.

Putin made the remark at a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Russia - Land of Opportunities autonomous non-profit organization as he commented on the option of proposing marriage to your girlfriend via the nationwide government services website, Gosuslugi. The president is an old-fashioned guy, advising young men to get down on one knee in person.