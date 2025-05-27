Kremlin sees concerted media campaign to derail Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia can see a concerted media campaign to disrupt the negotiation process on Ukraine and prod the United States toward more anti-Russian sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"[There have been] numerous leaks, and we can see that multiple media outlets are de facto taking part in a campaign to derail the negotiation process, aiming to spur the Americans toward imposing more sanctions," Peskov said.

"We see it, it’s clear as day. And we are aware of that," he added.

US President Donald Trump is mulling new sanctions against Russia this week and is even considering exiting from the negotiation process if a final push for peace doesn’t work, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing people familiar with the US leader’s thinking. Potential measures likely wouldn’t include new banking sanctions, but other options to pressure Russian leader Vladimir Putin into concessions at the negotiating table are being discussed, one of the sources told the newspaper.